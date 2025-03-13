Okanarama Arcade Opens in Oklahoma

Family Entertainment Group recently designed and began operating the Okanarama Arcade in the new OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City.

The company reports their 17,000-sq.-ft. arcade features 80 games, immersive attractions and a prize store. There’s also a two-level laser tag arena, a mirror maze, an escape room and more.

“We are excited to bring Okanarama Arcade to life at OKANA Resort,” said Charles Bruek, the vice president of operations at FEG. “Every game, attraction and experience has been selected to deliver an unforgettable experience that keeps guests coming back for more. We’re proud to be part of this incredible new resort and to provide a next-level entertainment destination for Oklahoma City.” Learn more at www.FEGllc.com.