Ohio Pool, Dart Tourneys Moved to Late August

According to Ohio Coin Machine Assn. EVP David Corey, the 39th Annual OCMA/VNEA State Pool Championships and the 31st Annual State Dart Championships have been pushed back due to the coronavirus.

The pool championship is now scheduled for Aug. 20-23, and the dart championship is set for Aug. 27-30. Both will be held at the Canton Civic Center. “We hope that we will still be able to hold these very important annual events as they are a vital portion of OCMA members’ league programs,” Corey said. “Over the decades they have been very successful, so the players really look forward to competing.”

Corey also said OCMA members, like so many others across the nation, had to completely shut down their businesses in the wake of the virus. “Only those that offer snack vending have been partially open, but hundreds of layoffs have unfortunately occurred,” he said. Visit www.the-ocma.org to learn more about the association.