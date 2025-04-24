Ohio Landfill Sees New Life as Racing Complex

A long-dormant landfill in northeast Ohio will be converted into a $12.5 million racing complex this summer, according to previous reporting by Cleveland.com.
The Lorain Ohio KartPlex — set to open in June, with its first event coming July 19 — aims to bring international kart racing competitions, recreational go-karting and youth racing programs to its namesake city.
Opening in “phases,” the complex will kick off the summer with an outdoor professional kart track, a timing and scoring facility and a race shop and retail center. Autumn will bring an onsite restaurant, a racing simulation center and rental go-karts (for use on indoor and outdoor recreational tracks).
Lorain Ohio KartPlex hopes to court both the recreational and professional kart racing scenes, the latter of which could draw in visitors from across the globe.