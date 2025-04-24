Ohio Landfill Sees New Life as Racing Complex

A long-dormant landfill in northeast Ohio will be converted into a $12.5 million racing complex this summer, according to previous reporting by Cleveland.com.

The Lorain Ohio KartPlex — set to open in June, with its first event coming July 19 — aims to bring international kart racing competitions, recreational go-karting and youth racing programs to its namesake city.

Opening in “phases,” the complex will kick off the summer with an outdoor professional kart track, a timing and scoring facility and a race shop and retail center. Autumn will bring an onsite restaurant, a racing simulation center and rental go-karts (for use on indoor and outdoor recreational tracks).