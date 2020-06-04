Ohio Comedy Club Adds Arcade Bar

Funny Bone Toledo, a comedy club in the northern Ohio city, will have a new look when the doors reopen. They’ve converted the restaurant side of the venue to Draftcade, an arcade bar franchise that operates vintage arcade games.

According to the Toledo Blade, the dining side of the business was previously occupied by Fat Fish Blue for the last 12 years. “It will be fun for people going to the comedy club and they’ll have games to play if they’re going to the later show,” said manager Nadia Castilleja. “It took off well in Kansas City, so we decided to do it here in Toledo.”

Draftcade features 40 beers on tap, and a food menu that includes pizza, half chickens, fried chicken, sandwiches and salads. About 60 classic arcade games were brought in for the project. Game bands will be sold to allow for all ages to play; children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. They’re anticipating opening by July. Learn more at www.draftcade.com.