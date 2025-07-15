Close Menu
Trending

Ohio Coin-Op Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The Ohio Coin Machine Association’s 2025 Annual Meeting was held June 18-19 at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris. There were dart and pool charter holder meetings, sponsor presentations and a group networking event at Topgolf Columbus. The second day featured more of the same, plus the election of directors for 2025-28.

The OCMA Board of Directors: Secretary Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing), Treasurer Mike Zappa (Lorain Music & Vending), Director Pat Webb (City Amusement), Board Chair Jason Musser (J&S Electronics), President Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music & Vending), Director Brent Clark (NexGen Vending), Director Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending) and Government Affairs Chair David George (Bell Music). (Not pictured are Jim Comella and John Comella).

New directors are John Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing, Columbus); and Patrick Webb (City Amusement, Portsmouth).

Continuing directors whose term ends in 2026 include Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati); Jim Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); and Michael Zappa (Lorain Music, Crestline).

Scott Shaffer with Luke Adams at Topgolf.

Directors with terms ending in 2027 include Brent Clark (NexGen Vending, Miamisburg); Jason Musser (J & S Electronics, Wapakoneta); and Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music, Lancaster). OCMA officers will be elected by the board of directors at their August meeting.

Sponsors of the OCMA Annual Meeting included AMI Entertainment, J&S Electronics, Shaffer Distributing and TouchTunes. Supporters were All-Star Gaming, Pascaretti Enterprises, Venco Business Solutions and WTIwireless.

Learn more about the Ohio association at www.the-ocma.org.

Seated is Teresa Hammersmith (Ohio Vending) with Jackie Musser and Jackie Mason (J&S Electronics). Behind them are Alison Ryan and Bob Bockrath (NexGen Vending) and Jason Musser (J&S Electronics).
Paul Jones (Shaffer Distributing), Tom Ceckitti (Shaffer Entertainment), Pat Webb (City Amusement), Tim Lacey (TouchTunes), Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending) and Marcus Zappa (Lorain Music & Vending).
AMOA President Brian Brotsch chats with Marcus Zappa (Lorain Music & Vending), Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending) and Mike Zappa (Lorain Music & Vending).
David George (Bell Music), Mike Howren (BarHoppin) and Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing).
Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music & Vending) with Angel Courtney and Brent Clark (NexGen Vending).
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.