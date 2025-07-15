Ohio Coin-Op Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

The Ohio Coin Machine Association’s 2025 Annual Meeting was held June 18-19 at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris. There were dart and pool charter holder meetings, sponsor presentations and a group networking event at Topgolf Columbus. The second day featured more of the same, plus the election of directors for 2025-28.

New directors are John Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); Scott Shaffer (Shaffer Distributing, Columbus); and Patrick Webb (City Amusement, Portsmouth).

Continuing directors whose term ends in 2026 include Luke Adams (Pioneer Vending, Cincinnati); Jim Comella (Cadillac Music, Cleveland); and Michael Zappa (Lorain Music, Crestline).

Directors with terms ending in 2027 include Brent Clark (NexGen Vending, Miamisburg); Jason Musser (J & S Electronics, Wapakoneta); and Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music, Lancaster). OCMA officers will be elected by the board of directors at their August meeting.

Sponsors of the OCMA Annual Meeting included AMI Entertainment, J&S Electronics, Shaffer Distributing and TouchTunes. Supporters were All-Star Gaming, Pascaretti Enterprises, Venco Business Solutions and WTIwireless.

Learn more about the Ohio association at www.the-ocma.org.