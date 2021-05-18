Ohio Coin Machine Assn. Names an Honorary Member

OCMA recently bestowed honorary membership to Wyatt Farina and his business WBF Music Company, based in North Ridgeville. Wyatt is a student at North Ridgeville High School who made his first arcade game purchase in 2013. In 2016, his family built a barn where the WBF Arcade was born.

Wyatt especially loves cranes and travels all across Ohio with his father to review machines and vendors. “Wyatt always tells me how we are doing in the field,” said David George, former OCMA president and current president of the Akron-based Bell Music Company. “He cuts right to the point and gives me great feedback on our product in the machines, cleanliness and all the things a good owner should be looking for.

“It’s my hope that someday he comes to work for us,” George continued. “He has been a source of motivation to me and my team. When you see how much Wyatt loves our industry, it reminds you how much fun this business is.” Learn more about Wyatt’s arcade at www.wyattfarina.com.