Ohio Association Pushes Event Dates to Next Year

Originally set for later this month, OCMA’s 39th VNEA State Pool Championships and 31st State Dart Championships have been postponed until next spring.

According to OCMA executive vice president David Corey, the dart championships have been rescheduled for March 26-28, 2021, at the Canton Civic Center. The pool championships will be at the same venue on April 22-25, 2021.

The postponement is among many such industry events to be pushed to 2021. Keep up with similar announcements in ourInstant RePlay newsletters and in the print magazine’s datebook.