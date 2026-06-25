Ohio Association Meets

The 2026 Ohio Coin Machine Association (OCMA) Annual Meeting & Networking Event was held June 11 at Topgolf Columbus, the association reported. It included the OCMA dart and pool charter holder meetings, OCMA’s business meeting and an evening of dinner and golf.

During the meeting, Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending, James Comella of Cadillac Music and Mike Zappa of Lorain Music were all elected to the association’s board. AMOA President Tommy Hendley was also in attendance to provide a national update.

They also recognized Dave Everett of Bell Music Company, who was elected as president of VNEA; Rod Stebelton of Stebelton Music & Vending and OCMA president, who was awarded the VNEA Meritorious Service Award; and Tom Ceckitti of Shaffer Entertainment, who was elected president of the National Dart Association.

Learn more at www.the-ocma.org.