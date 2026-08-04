Ohana Entertainment Center Opens at Waikiki Beach

Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa recently opened the Ohana Entertainment Center in partnership with Family Entertainment Group, TravelAge West reported.

Right off the resort’s lobby, the 6,000-sq.-ft. space features 60 arcade games, boutique bowling, VR attractions and sports simulators.

“Ohana is more than the name of the venue, it’s the inspiration behind it,” said Mark Weatherill, general manager of Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. “We’re proud to introduce a space that welcomes both our resort guests and the local community, giving families, friends and groups a place to come together, share experiences and create lasting memories.”