Oh, Me? Oh, My!

Sometimes RePlay gets little messages attached to subscription renewal notices. This one from Tennessee operator David Scott brought a needed smile: “I just passed my 42nd year in the games business. Oh, me!” Speaking of subscriptions… RePlay has been posting newsletters every weekday since the Virus Crisis hit the trade, and has enjoyed getting high approval ratings on the help such coverage provided operators and others who make their livings in this industry.

“It would be very much appreciated if more readers recognized the work our people have put out to do this by subscribing to the magazine or more quickly sending their renewal checks in,” said the magazine’s publisher Eddie Adlum. “Helpful journalism costs money, just like every other product or service in the coin machine business.”

Subscribe here.