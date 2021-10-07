October is National Roller Skating Month

It’s National Roller Skating Month and the Roller Skating Assn. encourages families to visit their local centers to participate in the “Sock it to Cancer” fundraising campaign. This year’s theme is “Roller Skating is the ORIGINAL Social Network.” The association also touts the physical and mental health benefits of staying active on the rink.

Just in time for the special month, “Mr. & Mrs. Sparkles” – the couple otherwise known as Jeff and Ava Couey, who own a roller skating FECs in Georgia – recently installed Intercard in their Starlite Family Fun Center facility.