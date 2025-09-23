October is National Roller Skating Month

The Roller Skating Association is kicking off National Roller Skating Month this October with the theme “Lace Up, Wheels Down, Let’s Skate!” The campaign encourages people of all ages to discover – or rediscover – the “fun, fitness and community that roller skating provides.”

The special events include Learn to Skate Day on Oct. 4, in which rinks nationwide will welcome first-time skaters; Cha Cha Slide Day on Oct. 11, in honor of the famous dance’s creator, the late DJ Casper; and Unity Day on Oct. 22, an anti-bullying awareness initiative in partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.