Oasis Thrillhouse Set to Open Next Month

An entertainment center in Marion, Illinois, called The Oasis Thrillhouse is scheduled to open in February, reported WPSD.

The 100,000-sq.-ft. space will have arcade games, go-karting, laser tag and bowling, alongside a two-story restaurant and bar.

The company also owns the Oasis Fieldhouse sports complex in town; they hope to have teams visit the Thrillhouse after events. “We had an opportunity here to create a sports and entertainment tourism destination,” said Herby Voss, the director of marketing.