Oakwood Bowl Renovates, Adds Spin & Flip Attraction

Oakwood Bowl in Enid, Okla., recently completed renovations that included the addition of a 1,200-sq.-ft. Spin & Flip bumper car arena from Amusement Products. They also expanded their arcade to 8,000 sq. ft.

“We are extremely pleased with the popularity of our Spin & Flip bumper cars from Amusement Products,” said Sean Mathis, GM of Oakwood Bowl. “Some of them just spin, and some of them spin and flip. All ages love this attraction!”

Added Bill Wilcox, account executive for Amusement Products: “The tubeless Spin Zone Z bumper cars and the Flip Zone bumper cars are very popular as separate attractions but FEC operators are realizing higher revenue potential operating both bumper cars in the same arena.

Since their introduction as a combo arena in 2019 more than 30 Spin & Flip arenas have been installed in FECs and there are more fleets on the assembly line and on order. Learn more at www.amusementproducts.com/products/bumper-cars.