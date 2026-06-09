Oak Ridge Bowling Closes After 35 Years

Oak Ridge Bowling Center, with its 32 natural wood lanes, has closed after more than 35 years of business in eastern Tennessee.

The Oak Ridger reported that the property had been sold, and the new owner has other plans for it. “This is a bittersweet day for our whole family and community,” read a statement on the alley’s Facebook page. “Many birthdays, many reunions, many friends and many bonds that can’t be broken.”

The family business spanned three generations. “Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this fantastic journey through the years,” they wrote.