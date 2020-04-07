NYC Escape Room Makes Virus Game to Raise Money

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based escape room Beat The Bomb has created a Space Invaders-style game called Fauci’s Revenge, where players can use the now-famous U.S. doctor’s head to shoot at the coronavirus. Their goal is to raise $25,000 by this Friday, April 10, for NYC Health + Hospitals, according to NBC New York.

In the game, you play as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s real-life top expert on infectious diseases. Players not only shoot at the virus to kill it, but can move around to avoid taking damage from virus projectiles. They also need to avoid “dangerous objects” like “The Club” and “The Concert,” collecting good items like “Netflix” and “Washing Hands.” There are 19 levels; those who beat them all will receive a free ticket to Beat The Bomb, available for use once they reopen.

Beat The Bomb has already donated thousands in protective suits and gloves to local hospitals, and made the new game as part of their new #BeatTheVirus initiative. In addition to the game and the recommended $5 donation to play it, they’re selling T-shirts as well – 100 percent of all proceeds go to New York City’s Public Health System. Visit www.beatthebomb.com for all the details.