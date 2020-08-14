NYC Bowling Alleys Given the All-Clear by Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that his state will allow New York City bowling alleys to open today, Aug. 17, at 50% capacity with mandatory face coverings and every other lane closed. According to CNBC, they must also have cleaning and disinfectant protocols in place, especially for shared equipment.

The state will also allow museums, aquariums and other cultural centers in New York City to reopen in the coming weeks with a planned date of Aug. 24 to allow those “low-risk” places to get their Covid-related protocols in place.

Museums and other cultural events can operate at 25% capacity, but they have to issue timed ticketing with staggered entry, the report said. Face coverings also must be worn at all times.