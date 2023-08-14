NW Amusement Showcase Set for Oct. 7 in Portland

The 12th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase, free for industry friends and family, will be held Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Portland – Columbia Riverfront. Click here to reserve your spot. (You can also click here to book your room.)

Join Betson for the showcase of the latest and greatest games on the market, as well as seminars hosted by industry experts.

The floor will open at 11 a.m. and education sessions start at 11:30 a.m. The seminars include: “Revving Up Revenue: Maximizing Profitability”; “Cake, Games and Profits: How to Use Birthday Parties to Increase Revenue”; Game Whisperer’s Guide: Navigating Common Game Maintenance Issues with Finesse”; and “Unleashing Fun and Profits: Insights from Your Peers – FEC and Route Operator.”