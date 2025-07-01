Now Trending by Nick DiMatteo – July 2025

Bringing 1988 Back!

Why the Old School Philosophy of Grouping

Still Works in Modern FECs for VR Arcade Games

by Nick DiMatteo, Pinnacle Entertainment Group

You shouldn’t be grouping games anymore, at least not like in 1988. Back then, all the gun games were in one row, the racers were side by side, and the only rules were grouping, noise and neon. But today’s FECs are different. You spread out the fun to make it feel smoother. You guide guests, rather than keeping them in one area, except when it comes to virtual reality.

Strangely enough, VR is one of the few categories where grouping makes sense. And not just by a little. It’s by a lot. It works better for the guest, the staff and your revenue.

Let’s bring 1988 back – not in haircuts, but in how we set up VR.

Stop Spreading VR All Over the Place

In a modern arcade, you should place VR games next to each other, although the same does not exactly apply to shooters, driving games or redemption games. When it comes to those games, guests tune out subtle nuances if everything feels the same. VR flips that logic.

When you group your VR games, you’re not just creating a space for cool tech. You’re building a zone that functions better. It’s easier for your team to onboard guests. You only need one staff member floating the zone instead of bouncing between machines. You can also have a centralized spot for cleaning. Plus, it becomes a place where guests gather, watch, get curious, and then swipe.

It’s less about sorting games and more about designing a vibe.

Chase that Second Play

The first play gets their attention. The second one drives this category.

Grouped VR encourages that second swipe. When guests finish one experience and immediately see another right there, without searching or wandering, they’re way more likely to go again. It feels like a natural step, not a new decision.

You want momentum. You want them to think, “I’ll try one more,” before they even remove the headset. That only happens when it’s all in one spot.

Why Every Center Should Offer Coin-Op VR

VR isn’t just for hardcore tech-heads anymore. Coin-op VR is fast and surprisingly compact. You don’t need a massive footprint or an ops-heavy setup. Whether it’s a solo unit, a two-player or a motion ride, these machines are built for FECs. You plug them in, guests line up and smiles come easily.

Raw Thrills’ Brandon Cook sums it up nicely: “VR has really carved out its place in the arcade. It’s a great way for manufacturers to bring over-the-top, different and immersive experiences to arcades and its patrons. Our games, like Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, T-Rex Safari VR, King Kong of Skull Island VR and Moto-GP VR, all allow players to experience different types of fun without trying to fit everyone into only one type of experience.”

It’s an experience guests remember. They might forget what game they played three weeks ago, but they’ll remember flying through space or fighting off robots in VR. They’ll tell friends. They’ll want to do it again. That’s marketing you didn’t pay for.

Let’s Talk Price: $3, $5 or More?

Some games can live at $3 per play, while others earn their keep at $5 or even more. But how you price it depends on what else you offer. If you have tethered VR or free-roam premium experiences, your pricing should feel like a fun step, not a downgrade.

The sweet spot? Give guests value they can feel. Most people will pay more for something unique, especially if it’s clean, easy to understand and looks cool.

Also, remember that a short game that gets more swipes per hour can beat a longer one that ties up the unit – throughput matters.

Set Your Team Up to Win

Here’s how to keep VR from becoming a headache:

• Keep headset wipes and cleaners readily visible and easily accessible.

• Assign one team member to oversee multiple games if they are grouped together.

• Where possible, ensure that displays are set up so onlookers can see the fun and get excited about their turn.

• Add simple signage to explain the game’s length, price and controls.

• Bundle VR into your player card deals or wristbands when it makes sense.

It’s all about making it easy to say yes, understand and return.

So What’s the Point?

VR is different. That means it needs to be treated differently.

Operationally, Dennie Renessis of Australia’s Funlab said, “While VR is one of the smallest segments of our game rooms, it has a purpose. We are always trying new ways to impact the guest journey. Here’s a quick example: Placing a player card kiosk near the VR games gave us a clear boost in revenue, and it’s something we’re continuing to monitor closely.”

You don’t need to build a sci-fi hallway or pour in thousands of square feet. But you do need to be intentional. Group your VR games. Make them a mini destination. Let your team run that space like a show.

Because when it’s done right, VR doesn’t just sit in the corner. It drives second plays, creates real memories and gives your FEC that extra spark guests will talk about long after they leave.

It turns out 1988 had it right, at least when it came to keeping the rad stuff together. So, let’s embrace the grouping and music but leave the mullets out of it.

Nick DiMatteo is the Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Pinnacle Entertainment Group. He brings over 25 years of experience in food and beverage, arcade, route and inline entertainment, with a background in multi-unit operations and national-level strategy. Today, he works with entertainment providers to improve performance through operations, P&L and team development. Based in Texas, Nick is also an active mentor and the proud father of five. Visit www.grouppinnacle.com for more information or contact Nick by emailing [email protected].