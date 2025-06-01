Now Trending by Howard McAuliffe – June 2025

The Amazing Games & Bowling Partnership

Help Take Your Business to the Next Level By Attending Bowl Expo

by Howard McAuliffe, Partner, Pinnacle Entertainment Group

There has been amazing synergy between bowling and family entertainment centers as the two industries have evolved together over the last 20 years. For route operators, bowling alleys have been solid locations for years. However, like the rest of the business, bowling-based arcades run by operators need to be taken to another level. Seeing that, many operators made the leap and made the investments necessary to profit from the “Bowling Entertainment Center” (BEC) model.

What prompted the shift for traditional bowling alleys was the decline in league bowling and the revenue it brought in. It was clear that the business model needed to evolve. At Pinnacle, we had been working on bowling and FEC concepts since the 1990s but had always separated the bowling from the rest of the FECs, treating them as separate businesses. In the mid-2000s, we worked with Andy B (Andy Bartholomy) to remove lanes from a large bowling center he’d bought and integrate FEC elements into the location. The model worked, and since then, we have worked on hundreds of BECs.

In those days, we would typically be the only FEC-focused business at the Bowl Expo. Now, traditional fun center-focused manufacturers, distributors and suppliers take up a significant portion of the show floor space. This year’s running of “The Bowling Show” is coming up this month! The convention will be in Washington, D.C., the week before 4th of July – June 29 to July 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. (To learn more, visit bpaa.com/bowlexpo.)

Those dates may not be ideal for everyone, but the importance of attending and participating in the show has become increasingly important for both the bowling and amusement industries.

Think about it: What makes a great out-of-home experience these days? It’s variety. It’s engagement. It’s creating a destination where families and friends can have a blast for hours. And that’s precisely where the seamless blend of bowling and a well-optimized arcade shine. Bowl Expo isn’t just about the latest in lane technology or pinsetters. It’s increasingly becoming a crucial hub for understanding how to elevate the entire guest experience, and the game room and attractions are a massive piece of that puzzle.

For years, some bowling centers treated their arcades as a secondary thought, a place to park the kids while the adults bowled, or a corner in which to set a few games to get the change out of folks’ pockets. However, savvy operators – the ones who see real growth and stickiness with their customer base – understand that the arcade is a significant revenue driver and a key component of that overall entertainment ecosystem. It’s not just about filling downtime; it’s about attracting more visits, extending stays, appealing to a broader demographic and creating more opportunities for per-capita spending.

Leading up to Bowl Expo, I’ve been talking with operators across the country, and the message is clear: They’re looking for actionable strategies to make their arcades hum. They want to know how to select the right mix of games that appeal to bowlers of all ages, from the latest immersive experiences to those timeless classics that evoke a sense of nostalgia. They’re eager to learn how to merchandise their prize offerings to create that “must-win” factor, and they’re focused on implementing efficient management practices to maximize profitability and minimize headaches.

At Bowl Expo, the education programs are reflecting this growing synergy. Sessions focus on providing practical insights on how to improve or build a modern bowling center. Some key topics include how to integrate your arcade and attractions seamlessly with your bowling operation, how to improve your food and beverage offerings, maximizing group and party business, and of course, many sessions focused on the bowling aspects of the business. Pinnacle will be conducting an arcade-focused seminar on July 3.

As we head to Bowl Expo, I urge you to think beyond the lanes. Consider the untapped potential of your arcade. Explore the new games, learn the optimization strategies and connect with the experts who can help you create a truly integrated entertainment destination. The future of bowling centers isn’t just about strikes and spares. It’s about creating a multifaceted experience that keeps guests coming back for more. And a thriving, well-managed arcade is a crucial piece of that winning formula. I look forward to seeing you there and talking shop about how we can make your entire operation a resounding success.

Howard McAuliffe loves to imagine and implement new products, business models, and ideas, and is CEO and president of Pinnacle Entertainment Group Inc. He’s an industry veteran who got his start in the business when he was just 16 and has 20 years of expertise in product development, as well as FEC and route operations. Howard’s wife Reem and young son Sami are the center of life outside of work. When he’s not working, Howard can be found enjoying the outdoors, hiking, fishing and mountaineering. Traveling anywhere new or to old favorites like the American West is a passion. Readers can visit www.grouppinnacle.com for more information or contact Howard at [email protected], he welcomes positive as well as constructive feedback and counterpoints.