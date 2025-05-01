Now Trending by Nick DiMatteo – May 2025

Game On!

Will Smart Operations Shape the Rest of 2025?

by Nick DiMatteo, Pinnacle Entertainment Group

The coin-op amusements industry has always been built on innovation, resilience and a relentless ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

While U.S. sales have softened over the last few quarters, every time I leave Amusement Expo International, I feel a renewed sense of excitement. A fresh wave of new products, a few of which turned heads at the most recent show, will inject much-needed energy into game rooms everywhere. From cutting-edge VR titles and hybrid redemption games to clever twists on crane formats, manufacturers are once again pushing the boundaries. That means operators have exciting new ways to engage players, spark repeat visits and drive revenue.

But flashy products alone will not carry the day.

What makes this industry tick is its constant reinvention, built on creativity, engagement and the pursuit of unforgettable guest experiences. These innovations are not just fun tech; they are tools that can enhance gameplay, deepen the connection with players and give operators more opportunities to increase dwell time and spending.

The operators who stand out are the ones who go beyond simply adding a new game. It’s not just about installing it. It’s about how you roll it out, how you introduce it to your guests, where you place it, how it fits the vibe of your floor and how your staff gets behind it.

Looking ahead into the rest of 2025, one fundamental truth remains: great products and smart operations drive success.

Operators who do well will not just chase the shiniest new game. They will evaluate how it fits into their mix, how to market it and how to use it to create a more significant moment in the guest journey. They will make data-driven decisions, refine layouts for better flow and train their staff to maximize customer interaction. Every little touchpoint matters and separates top performers from everyone else.

So, what are some high-impact areas to focus on?

1. Game Mix and Performance

Not every title earns its keep. Reviewing performance data regularly helps operators rotate out underperforming units and reveals hidden opportunities. For example, I have seen firsthand how trading in a few mid-level performers with high-touch maintenance for similarly performing units with little to no maintenance led to a high single-digit increase in overall site uptime. Small moves can create significant results.

2. Guest Flow and Layout

This goes beyond just fitting games on the floor. It’s about understanding. the rhythm of your space. Are there pinch points during peak times? Are high-earning games getting buried?

One operator I worked with saw a surprising lift in card activations after relocating kiosks closer to the redemption area. That straightforward rethinking of how guests move through the space can make a real impact.3. Operational Efficiency

Technology is not just guest-facing. Real-time reporting, projected maintenance budgets and more innovative staff scheduling can all impact your bottom line. We have helped venues spot costly game downtimes that were not being flagged manually. Once they had the correct process and data, recovery was quick, and down-game performance improved by nearly 20%.

How do you create moments people want to share? When guests laugh until it hurts or pull out their phones to capture a win, that’s where the magic lives. People do not come back just for the games. They come back to see how those games and staff make them feel.

And while the economy shifts and trends rise and fall, the joy of play remains constant. We are in the business of delight, which is a powerful place to be. The challenge is staying ahead of what delights next and executing at a high level.

As I walked the Amusement Expo floor, I saw plenty of exciting options, but the standouts were not necessarily the most complex. They were the ones that sparked an emotional response. That should always be the goal. Technology, games or attractions should make people smile, laugh or cheer. When you do that, everything else gets easier. Spending increases, word of mouth spreads and guests stay around a little longer.

The best options are not just the novel ones. They are intuitive, memorable and fun. When they are paired with smart operations, they make a significant difference.

So, as we move through 2025, stay curious, stay sharp, pay attention to what your guests respond to and be willing to test, tweak and evolve. The operators who keep their eyes open, ask good questions and stay nimble will thrive.

The future of amusement is still bright, and it’s up to us to ensure that the light stays on.

Nick DiMatteo is the Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Pinnacle Entertainment Group. He brings over 25 years of experience in food and beverage, arcade, route and inline entertainment, with a background in multi-unit operations and national-level strategy. Today, he works with entertainment providers to improve performance through operations, P&L and team development. Based in Texas, Nick is also an active mentor and the proud father of five. Visit www.grouppinnacle.com for more information or contact Nick by emailing [email protected].