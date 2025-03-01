Now Trending by Howard McAuliffe – March 2025

Anticipating the Future at the 2025 Amusement Expo

by Howard McAuliffe, Partner, Pinnacle Entertainment Group

Hello, amusement aficionados! We’re looking ahead with anticipation to the upcoming 2025 Amusement Expo International.

The buzz surrounding this year’s event is palpable. As I write this, only a few booths were still available so the show will definitely be completely full of vendors. Industry whispers and pre-show announcements paint a picture of a pivotal moment, a potential turning point where we collectively glimpse the next generation of amusement. As the post-Covid boom dissipates, this will be a crucial gathering where the industry’s brightest minds will converge to discuss not only what we’re offering but how we’re offering it.

The pre-show chatter suggests the buzzwords won’t just be “immersive” and “interactive” anymore; they’ll be “personalized,” “community-driven,” “experiential” and “profitable.” We’re not just selling games and attractions; we’re crafting memories, fostering social connections and offering escapes, and increasingly, doing so with an eye towards responsible business practices. I’m particularly interested in seeing how these themes play out in the new product showcases and the educational sessions.

One trend I anticipate seeing prominently is the continued blurring of lines between physical and digital experiences. The initial hype of VR as a technology that will replace the arcade has not materialized. However, I believe VR is here to stay and will be part of the future of out-of-home entertainment.

The VR Summit will explore how locations can successfully integrate this technology, and what may be coming in the future. This education program will also delve into innovations in classic family entertainment elements, like new ways to bowl and play pinball, essentially making them “new” again.

Personalization is another key theme I expect to see emphasized. Operators increasingly leverage data analytics to understand customers’ preferences and tailor their offerings. Many locations already have a card system or other technology available in their facility. Amusement Expo is a great place to talk to your vendor or listen to one of their presentations to learn more about new features and ways to leverage this powerful technology. I anticipate workshops and seminars on data-driven decision-making, providing insights into collecting, analyzing and utilizing data effectively. The industry roundtables on Tuesday afternoon are a particularly great place to learn from peers what is working in their locations.

Beyond the technological advancements, I’m eager to see how the industry addresses the growing demand for community-driven experiences. People crave social interaction and shared experiences, translating into the rise of collaborative games, interactive attractions and social events within FECs. I hope to see examples of interactive games and attractions that require teamwork and foster community. Sessions exploring the role of FECs in social engagement and building community hubs are timely and relevant.

Of course, no Amusement Expo would be complete without a look at the latest and greatest games. Many of the new amusements shown at IAAPA are now available, with more testing data behind them. At Pinnacle, we always wait for real data before recommending new game purchases. I’m anticipating a resurgence of classic arcade games, reimagined for the modern era, as well as innovative new concepts that push the boundaries of entertainment. Hybrid games combine elements of different attractions, like bowling, mini-golf, and AR, and are always exciting to see.

Finally, I believe the 2025 Amusement Expo will highlight the importance of the human element. In an increasingly digital world, genuine human connection is more valuable than ever. For our locations, this means providing exceptional customer service, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment and fostering a sense of community. I expect the education program to address these crucial aspects of our businesses, with sessions dedicated to enhancing the customer experience and building winning teams.

As the show approaches, I’m filled with anticipation. The 2025 Amuse­ment Expo promises to be a crucial event for anyone involved in our industry. It’s an opportunity to learn about the latest trends, connect with industry leaders and glimpse the future of fun. I’m particularly interested to see how the industry addresses the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and how we can continue to create experiences that resonate with our customers. Even with all the exciting games and education sessions available, seeing old friends and customers is always the highlight of the Expo for me.

I look forward to sharing my insights and observations after the show. Until then, please let me know what is working in your business!

Howard McAuliffe loves to imagine and implement new products, business models, and ideas, and is a partner in Pinnacle Entertainment Group Inc. He’s an industry veteran who got his start in the business when he was just 16 and has 20 years of expertise in product development, as well as FEC and route operations. Howard’s wife Reem and young son Sami are the center of life outside of work. When he’s not working, Howard can be found enjoying the outdoors, hiking, fishing and mountaineering. Traveling anywhere new or to old favorites like the American West is a passion. Readers can visit www.grouppinnacle.com for more information or contact Howard at [email protected], he welcomes positive as well as constructive feedback and counterpoints.