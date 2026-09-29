Novak’s Notes – October 2026

The Power of an Open Book

What 300 Roadshow Visits Taught Me About Our Industry

By Clint Novak, Owner of Planet Novak & The Novak Network

My obsession with visiting other family entertainment centers started years ago when I was the general manager of Fun Land of Fredericksburg. I didn’t just visit to scope out the competition; I visited to learn. I wanted to borrow their best ideas to make my park better, and in return, I was always eager to share whatever secret sauce was working for us.

It was a true passion. My wife and I would go to Myrtle Beach for a relaxing vacation, and while she laid out on the sand, I would sneak off to tour the local arcades and FECs.

When I eventually left Fun Land and joined A&A Global Industries, they did something incredible: they took that lifelong passion and turned it into a full-time job. They helped launch what is now known as the Novak Roadshow. Even though I’ve since transitioned back into full-time park ownership and private consulting, A&A continues to support the Roadshow to this day because they believe in the same core mission: helping operators succeed.

Over the last three years, I have pulled up to more than 300 facilities across North America. Along the way, I’ve realized that the real magic of this industry isn’t the flashy new attractions or the high-payout cranes – it’s the human stories behind them.

Expect the Unexpected

You can never guess how someone ended up in this crazy business. Just recently, I had my long-time friend Brent Greenwood, the owner of Funopolis, on my podcast. I thought I knew his whole history, but when I asked how he got his start in amusements, he floored me. “It all started years ago,” he said, “when I was a professional water skier for SeaWorld.”

Then there is Chris Camp at Fun For All, who originally bought a driving range simply because he wanted to be a professional golfer. Instead of chasing the PGA, he ended up mowing grass, falling in love with operations, and building a thriving FEC.

Up in Toronto, I visited Jeff England at NEB’s Fun World, who represents the fifth generation of his family to run their incredible facility. Every single lobby you walk into has a unique human history waiting to be uncovered if you just take the time to ask.

Back-to-Back Battles and Best Friends

In most corporate landscapes, competitors guard their secrets like nuclear launch codes. But the attractions industry is different.

When I was running Fun Land, our closest geographic competitor was Adven­ture Park USA. Their CEO, Erik Stottlemyer, and I became incredibly close friends. In 2023, Fun Land won the prestigious Golden Ticket Award for Best Breakout FEC from Amuse­ment Today. In 2024, Erik and his team at Adventure Park USA won the exact same award. I still joke with him that the only reason he won was because he stole all my ideas!

But the truth is, we shared everything. We compared books, troubleshot layout issues, and celebrated each other’s wins. Most people in this world genuinely want everyone else to succeed.

The 300-Visit Truth

Pulling up to facility #300 felt a lot different than pulling up to facility #1. On those early visits, neither A&A nor I fully knew what the direction was. But with every stop, my confidence grew, and the mission became clear.

Whether I’m walking into a massive multi-acre park with hundreds of employees or a boutique arcade run by a team of five, one universal truth stands out: We all have the exact same problems. We all struggle with labor, guest flow and machine downtime. We just find different, creative ways to solve them.

I may not have a magic bullet to fix every single problem at every location I visit, but when I can help, I do. If 300 road trips have taught me anything, it’s that we are always stronger when we open our books, share our struggles, and build this community together.

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Clint Novak is the co-owner of Planet Novak and the founder of Novak Amusement Solutions and the Novak Network. He provides a bridge between high-level strategy and boots-on-the-ground reality for FEC operators. Visit him online at www.novakamusementsolutions.com or email [email protected].