Novak’s Notes – February 2026

Don’t Fear the Fall

Changes Propel Columnist into an Exciting 2026

By Clint Novak, Business Development Manager, A&A Global Industries



If you’ve spent any time in the industry lately, you’ve seen the explosion of the boutique crane arcade. They are popping up in malls and storefronts across the country, characterized by bright neon, rows of identical white machines, and bags filled with high-end plush. For my first Novak’s Notes column of 2026, I wanted to take you inside the journey of my newest venture: Planet Novak.

Opening a new location is always a humbling experience, regardless of how many years you’ve spent consulting for others. In fact, our first major lesson came before we even hit day 30. We originally intended to open as “Cosmic Clawcade,” but despite what we thought was thorough due diligence, we hit naming issues that forced an immediate pivot to Planet Novak. As a co-owner, it was a tough, fast lesson in operational agility: your brand is what you do, not just what’s on the sign. We pivoted, rebranded and kept moving.

The “Why” of the Claw Arcade

So, why are these specialized arcades working while some traditional FECs are struggling to see growth? It isn’t a “guaranteed win” model, but it is a “high-probability” one.

Unlike the lonely, dusty crane at the entrance of a grocery store, a dedicated claw arcade lives or dies by the win. People love the rush of success. When a guest can win three or four high-quality plushies in a single visit, they don’t feel like they spent money; they feel like they earned a prize. For parents, the aesthetic is just as important. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and open floor plans make the store feel clean, modern, and – most importantly – safe.

The Big “Reality Check”

For years, I have preached the “value of a dollar” from every stage and in every article I’ve written. I’ve always argued that a card reader should show the guest exactly what they are spending: if it’s $1 to play, the screen should say $1. I still believe this is the right call for large-scale FECs with high-ticket rides and attractions.

However, in our real-world “proving ground” at Planet Novak, we decided to take a risk and test the alternative. We utilize a credit system through Amusement Connect where $1 buys 5 credits. I’m man enough to admit that for this specific, high-frequency boutique model, I was wrong to be so rigid. The credit system allows for a different psychological flow that fits the quick-play nature of a crane room. It’s a reminder that as owners, we must be willing to challenge our own “sacred cows” when the environment changes.

The Planet Novak Differentiator

With hundreds of these arcades opening, how do you stand out? It isn’t just about the machines. We made a conscious decision to sacrifice some square footage for a lounge area in the center of the arcade, offering seating for guests to relax and celebrate their wins.

But the real secret sauce isn’t the furniture – it’s the people. The staff are the superstars of Planet Novak. We don’t just put them behind a counter; we make them the stars of our social media. They greet every guest, they play alongside people to offer tips, and they ensure the experience is more than just a transaction. If you read our reviews, guests talk about the wins, but they always end by praising the staff. In a world of automation, the human element is still your strongest ROI.

Management by Agility

Finally, let’s talk about the floor. We currently run 38 games with 48 different play fields. My metric for success isn’t just what’s working; it’s how fast we react to what isn’t. Every single week, we identify our bottom five performers. Those five fields are immediately swapped out for something new.

This “fail fast, pivot faster” mentality is the core of how I’m approaching my new path. By using Planet Novak to test these strategies in real-time, I can take those results and turn them into actionable solutions through Novak Amusement Solutions. This year is all about bridging that gap – taking the data from our own four walls and using it to help other operators solve their most pressing challenges.

Opening Planet Novak has been a whirlwind of pivots and “aha” moments. I’m looking forward to sharing more of these updates with you as we navigate 2026 together.

• • •

Clint Novak is a veteran of the FEC industry and a hands-on operator. He is the founder of The Novak Network, a community and consulting resource dedicated to helping operators thrive by sharing proven best practices and fostering mastermind groups. He is also the owner and operator of Cosmic Clawcade, his new high-end crane arcade that serves as a real-world lab for the latest in operations and prize strategy.

You can connect with Clint at [email protected].