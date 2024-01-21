Nova Trampoline Park Adding Ohio Location

The next Nova Trampoline Park will be located in Kettering, Ohio. According to the Dayton Daily News, interior demolition at a former grocery store is underway to give life to the new 50,000-sq.-ft. trampoline park.

There will reportedly be dozens of trampolines and space for slides, sports, party rooms and more. The currently empty center is expected to open sometime this spring.

The indoor amusement park has locations currently in Massachusetts, New York, Wyoming, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Learn more about the trampoline park brand at www.novaplymouth.com.