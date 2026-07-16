Northern Lights Recreation Opens with AGS Mini-Golf

Northern Lights Recreation, a new FEC in Harbor Springs, Michigan, just had their grand opening week from July 5-12. It features a mini-golf course designed and built by Adventure Golf & Sports, which is the primary outdoor attraction next to Rocky’s Beer Garden.

New owner Bill Lloyd added several other attractions to the FEC, including the fully renovated Louie’s Sports Bar & Grill, a ValoArena from Valo Motion and Krazy Darts from LASERTRON.

The facility also has 16 bowling lanes, a two-story laser tag arena and arcade games.

Learn more at www.northernlightsrec.com and email [email protected] for more information on AGS’s custom mini-golf courses.