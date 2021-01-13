Northern California County Back in Most Restrictive Covid Tier

Humboldt County, the county on the Northern California coast that includes Eureka, has moved back into the state’s most restrictive Covid tier as of today, Jan. 14. They spent just two weeks at a less restrictive tier.

According to Lost Coast Outpost, the most restrictive Purple tier means FECs are allowed to open outdoors only; bars, breweries and distilleries are closed; wineries are open outdoors only; retail, including shopping centers and malls, can be open indoors at 25% capacity; and movie theaters, restaurants, gyms and churches, among others, are also forced to stay outside.