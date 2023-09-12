Northern Air Action Park Adds Karting to Attractions

The Grand Forks, N.D., facility Northern Air Action Park recently announced the addition of a high-speed karting track to its growing list of attractions.

“Building this track was a labor of love,” said Bryan Lee, co-founder of Northern Air Action Park. “We encountered obstacles at every turn, but our team’s persistence and passion for providing a unique experience never wavered. Vendors like 360 Karting and Bizkarts stepped up to get us to the finish line. As guests race around our track, we hope they share in the dynamic energy that went into creating it.” All told, the process took about a year total.

The venue also has an arcade, trampoline park, laser tag, axe throwing and a full-service restaurant and bar coming soon.

Back at the track, prices start at $24 per race. Learn more at www.northernairactionpark.com.