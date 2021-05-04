Northeastern States Ease Pandemic Restrictions

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will loosen most Covid-related business restrictions starting May 19. Businesses in the states can effectively open at 100% capacity at that time, as long as patrons can be socially distanced by six feet. The “distance-based” maximum capacities apply to FECs, gyms, retail businesses and more.

In New York, live entertainment up to 250 people indoors will be allowed if all attendees present proof of full Covid vaccination or receive a recent negative test result. “The tide is turning against Covid-19 in New York, and thanks to our increasing vaccination rates, as well as our successful, data-based regional approach, we’re able to take more steps to reopen our economy, help businesses and workers and keep moving towards returning to normal,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In New Jersey, the prohibition of indoor bar seating will be lifted as long as the businesses use spacing and plexiglass and other New Jersey Department of Health guidelines.

“With our Covid-19 numbers, particularly hospitalizations, trending decisively in the right direction and our vaccination goals within reach, now is the time to take major steps to reopen our economy and loosen both indoor and outdoor gathering and capacity restrictions,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “We’ve done this the right way, in partnership with our neighboring states of New York and Connecticut, and by allowing data, science and public health to guide our decision-making.”