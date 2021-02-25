North Carolina Relaxes Restrictions on Bars, More

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced that his state of North Carolina will ease occupancy restrictions and end its 10 p.m. curfew starting today, Feb. 26.

According to WXII, the new executive order allows businesses like bars, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters and more to operate at 30% capacity – up to 250 people. Larger sports venues able to seat over 5,000 are restricted to 15%, meaning the Spectrum Center – home to the Charlotte Hornets basketball team – could let in about 3,000 fans.

Other indoor businesses have inexplicably been at 50% capacity for some time, including restaurants, bowling alleys, gyms and wineries, something that doesn’t sit well with the bar community.

“While we are grateful for the governor finally allowing bars to open at 30% in North Carolina, it is a far cry from what we need, which is to be treated as equals to restaurants, distilleries and breweries that have been open indoors at 50% capacity since May,” said Tiffany Howell, executive director of the North Carolina Bar Owners Assn.