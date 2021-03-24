North Carolina Increases Capacities as Cases Fall

This week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper eased several restrictions that will allow businesses like bars to open at greater capacity starting tomorrow, March 26.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, bars and sports and entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity indoors or outdoors. The 11 p.m. cutoff time for on-site alcohol consumption will be fully lifted.

Additionally, restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and bowling alleys can fully reopen outdoors and at 75% capacity indoors. Museums, aquariums, retail businesses, hair salons and the like will be able to open at 100% capacity.