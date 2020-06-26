North Carolina Bowling Center Opening Despite State Orders

Paul Kreins, owner of Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., said it’s time to open. He did just on Friday, June 26, defying Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that would keep his business closed for at least another few weeks. The governor recently halted the next steps in reopening as coronavirus cases spike across the state, according to WCNC.

“There’s no way anyone can convince me that it’s safer to be in a tiny little restaurant or daycare center than to be in this 48,000-sq.-ft. building,” Kreins argued, telling the TV station he was willing to go to jail if necessary. “Enough is enough. We can’t go any further. We’re going to be out of business.” Since closing in March amid the pandemic, Kreins said he lost some $800,000 in revenue.

The bowling center opened with new precautions like temperature checks for employees and customers, enhanced cleaning of bowling balls and shoes, and enforced social distancing. “Hopefully the governor will just leave us alone and let us do our thing.”

