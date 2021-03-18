No Screaming Allowed! California Plans for Coasters

California’s theme parks are reopening starting in April and among the Covid coaster rules – no screaming! Visitors are expected to keep things to a dull roar because singing, shouting and heavy breathing “are known to cause increased spread.”

RePlay reported last summer that a Japanese theme park association was making the same suggestion, telling riders “screaming in your hearts” is more appropriate. The California Attractions and Parks Assn. advises face coverings and modifications to seat loading patterns on rides as well to “mitigate the effects of shouting.”

Blooloop notes other recommendations include physical distancing and limited capacity, both required in the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” plan, which will see theme parks open at 15% capacity.