No Name Bar & Games Opens in Essex County

No Name Bar & Games recently opened in Colchester, U.K., about 65 miles northeast of London. According to the Essex County Daily Gazette Standard, the bar has axe throwing, pool, shuffleboard, air hockey, table tennis and darts.

The business has a popular all-play pass that allows patrons to play as much as they want for two hours.

The bar is named so because they originally called it Allstars Battle Bar but got a cease and desist letter from Boom Battle Bar. Owner Karl Zabroski said it was “actually a blessing in disguise.”

Learn more at www.nonamebargames.com.