“No Hurry” to Reopen Parks, Says California Gov.

Closed indefinitely is certainly something no business wants to hear, but that’s the reality right now for California amusement parks. It could be quite a while longer before the likes of Disneyland and Universal Studios get the go-ahead to reopen. “We don’t anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We feel there’s no hurry to put out guidelines, and we continue to work with the industry.”

The California Attractions and Parks Assn. responded in part by saying, “We find it disconcerting that Gov. Newsom has no planned timeline for issuing guidance for theme parks, and of great concern that he does not anticipate theme parks opening soon. Each day that parks are closed further decimates the amusement park industry. The governor’s “no big rush” approach is ruining businesses and livelihoods for thousands who could responsibly be back at work.”

According to Deadline, Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, issued a statement that said: “We absolutely reject the suggestion that reopening the Disneyland Resort is incompatible with a ‘health first’ approach.” Read the full statements from the parks association and Disney here.