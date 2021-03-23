NJAA’s 26th Annual Show April 14-15

The 26th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show is scheduled for April 14-15 at the Golden Nugget Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City, N.J. The hosting New Jersey Attractions Assn. said: “The show must go on!”

As of now, they’re going to be limited to 25 people per room, which they said is based on the governor’s Executive Order 230. The plan is to break the ballroom up into six separate rooms and have a reservation system set up to visit the show.

Click here to complete a registration packet or for more details. Get the latest information about the show at www.njamusements.com.