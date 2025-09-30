NJAA’s 2026 Show Dates Announced

The New Jersey Attractions Association will have their East Coast Gift & Variety Show from Feb. 25-26 in 2026. It’ll be held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City.
This will be the 31st annual show for the Jersey association and is dubbed “the trade show to keep you connected to the amusement industry in the tri-state area.” Expect the annual scholarship awards party and much more.
For exhibitor information, contact NJAA Executive Director Kimberle Samarelli at [email protected] or call 732-904-0580. Additional details will be announced closer to the event.