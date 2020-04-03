NJAA Shares Grant News

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. recently shared with members information about the Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program, launched by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) on April 3.

According to New Jersey Business Magazine, a link to the grant program will be posted on the state’s COVID-19 Business Information Hub (at www.covid19.nj.gov). The grant program is part of a package of initiatives announced recently to support businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The launch of the grant program application marks a critical step in the state’s support of the small and mid-sized businesses that are feeling the impact of the outbreak,” said NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan. “The livelihood of business owners and their employees hinges on how successfully businesses can withstand this ongoing challenge.”