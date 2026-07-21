NJAA Scholarship Application Available

The New Jersey Amusement Association’s Scholarship Fund application is open now through Sept. 7. Email [email protected] for more information on the submission process.

Applicants must be current student members of NJAA and be attending a full-time 2- or 4-year accredited U.S. college or university.

The Scholarship Fund was started in 1988 by a committee chaired by Ken Wynne as a separate non-profit corporation to “give back to those who work so hard giving life to our industry,” NJAA said.

Visit www.njamusements.com for more on the association.