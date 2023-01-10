NJAA East Coast Show Coming Up in Early March

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will host its 28th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show from March 8-9 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J.

On March 8, the NJAA will hold their 32nd Annual Scholarship Awards Party, with up to $5,000 in scholarships awarded to college students and incoming freshman. The association’s scholarship fund was started in 1988 by a committee chaired by Ken Wynne as a separate non-profit corporation to give back to the industry.

Those who want to exhibit at the East Coast trade show can click here for an application. Learn more information by emailing [email protected].