The New Jersey Amusement Association’s 62nd annual dinner dance will be held May 10 at the Eagle Oaks Country Club at 20 Shore Oaks Dr. in Farmingdale, N.J.

The soiree’s honoree will be Ed McGlynn. The evening’s sponsors include Betson, Naughton Insurance Inc. and Pipeline Games. Cost is $150 per person or $1,250 for a table of 10. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. with dinner and dancing to follow.

Contact NJAA to RSVP for the event by April 28. Learn more at www.njamusements.com.