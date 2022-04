The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will have its 61st Annual Soiree on May 10 at Eagle Oaks Country Club in Farmingdale.

There, they will honor Greg Kohr of Kohr’s Frozen Custard. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner and dancing will follow.

Cost is $125 per person and tables of 10 are $1,000. RSVP by April 29. Learn more at www.njamusements.com or call 732-240-0000.