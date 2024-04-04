NJAA 23rd Annual Golf Outing Coming Up in May

The 23rd Annual Fritz Rolle Legacy Golf Outing, hosted by the New Jersey Attractions Assn., will be held Monday, May 13 at LBI National Golf & Resort, 99 Golf View Dr. in Little Egg Harbor.

Sponsorship opportunities are available from $450 to $5,000. For attendees, registration begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. The golfing will get started at 1 p.m. Cost, which includes lunch, is $250 per person.

The dinner soiree, which will be held that night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. is an additional $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10.

You can register today at www.njamusements.com.