Nightwave Arcade Expands

Calgary’s Nightwave Arcade, formerly VR Core, has expanded beyond virtual reality and now offers a wider variety of gaming experiences, reports Daily Hive.

VR is still there, but now the arcade offers pinball machines, classic arcades and a snack bar. Virtual escape rooms are also now available.

“We’re trying to expand ourselves into a kind of fusion of an old-school arcade and a modern arcade,” said Keagan Henderson, one of the owners. “We’re trying to make it an experience everyone can enjoy, no matter their age.”

Learn more at www.nightwave.ca.

