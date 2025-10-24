Nightwave Arcade Expands

Calgary’s Nightwave Arcade, formerly VR Core, has expanded beyond virtual reality and now offers a wider variety of gaming experiences, reports Daily Hive.
VR is still there, but now the arcade offers pinball machines, classic arcades and a snack bar. Virtual escape rooms are also now available.
“We’re trying to expand ourselves into a kind of fusion of an old-school arcade and a modern arcade,” said Keagan Henderson, one of the owners. “We’re trying to make it an experience everyone can enjoy, no matter their age.”
Learn more at www.nightwave.ca.