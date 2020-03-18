Nightclub, Bar Show Postponed to June 22-24

Another big trade show had to make the decision recently to push its dates back due to the coronavirus. The Nightclub & Bar Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will now go on from June 22-24. Questex, the parent company of the show, made the announcement last week.

“We recognize all the hard work that so many have put into preparing for their exhibit booths, speaker presentations and entertainment programs that accompany every Nightclub & Bar Show event,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Nightclub & Bar Show parent company, Questex. “This will be the first time in 35 years the event has been forced to postpone. The health and wellness of the bar and restaurant community, and the community at large, makes postponement unavoidable.”

The event was originally scheduled to run March 30-April 1. Learn more by contacting Kate Spellman at [email protected] or visit www.ncbshow.com for details on registration and more.