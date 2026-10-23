Nickelback Releasing Album on TouchTunes

From Oct. 28-29, before it hits major streaming platforms, Nickelback’s 11th studio album Everything Under the Sun will be available exclusively on TouchTunes jukeboxes and on the TouchTunes app across 63,000-plus locations nationwide.

To celebrate opening night, TouchTunes and the band are throwing fan listening parties from 7-9 p.m. local time at five of the top Nickelback venues across the U.S., including at Bar 84 (Rapids City, Illinois), Bree’s Inn II (New London, Wisconsin), South Mountain Hotel (Fayetteville, Pennsylvania), Miss Cue South (Toledo, Ohio) and Wet Spot Lounge (Palm Bay, Florida).

“TouchTunes is all about creating shared moments that bring people closer, and there’s nothing like hearing a new album for the first time with a room full of fans,” said Angela Abbott, VP of music licensing and strategy at TouchTunes. “Nickelback is one of the most-played artists on our network, and we’re thrilled to give their fans the first listen in the venues where they already gather.”