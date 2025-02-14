Nickel City Pinball Club Opens Private Space in N.Y.

A private social club centered around pinball has opened in Buffalo, N.Y. and welcomes “anyone that is interested in pinball, whether it is playing, collecting or competing in leagues and tournaments.”

Buffalo News reported that the venue, Nickel City Pinball Club, is also a registered non-profit. Nick Lane, the club’s president, described it as a country club with flippers and pinballs instead of golf clubs and golf balls.

The 2,000-sq.-ft. club offers 30 pinball machines at the moment with room for about 10 more. Tournaments and leagues are available to full members and associate members.

Learn more about membership at www.nickelcitypinball.com.