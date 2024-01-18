Nickel City Goes Xtreme, Partners with AVS on Arcade

AVS Companies recently installed more than 30 games in the new arcade at Nickel City, located in Northbrook, Ill. With the addition, the arcade has rebranded to Nickel City Xtreme.

“Working with AVS Companies has made all the difference in our newly remodeled facility,” said Amar Patel, owner of Nickel City Xtreme. “From the initial design layout, to ordering, to delivery, and finally to installation, they made everything easy. They are a true partner.”

Nickel City has been in business since the ‘90s and is a fixture of family entertainment in suburban Chicago.

Added AVS Companies’ director of FEC sales and service Eileen Schreiner: “Nickel City has been a great customer of AVS for years. It was extra exciting and satisfying to partner with them to transform Nickel City into Nickel City Xtreme.”

Learn more about transforming your arcade by emailing [email protected] and visit the arcade online at www.ncxtreme.com.