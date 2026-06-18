Nick DiMatteo Joins Family Entertainment Group

With his more than 25 years of amusement and entertainment industry experience, Nick DiMatteo has suited up for Family Entertainment Group as their senior vice president of equipment operations and strategy.

“Nick is the kind of hire that changes what’s possible operationally,” said CEO Rex Jackson. “When you’re managing game rooms across a portfolio of FEG’s size – and growing – the margin for error on equipment performance is near zero. Nick has spent 25 years building the systems, standards and instincts that close that margin. The depth of experience he brings, from route operations all the way through the Dave & Buster’s national portfolio, is exactly what this role demands. We’re thrilled to have him.”

In this newly created role, DiMatteo will lead equipment operations and strategic initiatives across FEG’s growing portfolio, “overseeing game performance optimization, operational systems and execution standards that protect and elevate the brand at every location.”

DiMatteo began in multi-unit food and beverage management before transitioning into amusement with Namco Cybertainment, where he held roles in both in-line stores and route operations. He later joined Tricorp Amusements, rising to Northeast director of operations before departing in 2011 to join Dave & Buster’s. Most recently, DiMatteo served as VP of operations and business development at Pinnacle Entertainment Group.

He also holds the IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive (ICAE) designation, one of the amusement industry’s most respected professional credentials.