Niagara Falls Go-Kart Track Now Open for the Season

Clifton Hill Niagara, a Canadian midway with “70,000 sq. ft. of fun,” has mostly reopened this week, including one of its anchor attractions – the Mario Kart-style go-kart track.

According to Daily Hive, Niagara Speedway Go Karts, which was reportedly Canada’s first elevated go-kart racecourse, is up and running. Clifton Hill has put in social distancing signage throughout the area, added several hand-sanitizer stands and is encouraging face coverings for guests as a part of the Ontario province’s Phase 2 of reopening.

Guests are surely excited for a run around the famous 40-foot elevated spiral track. Tickets cost $12 for drivers and $4 for passengers for the thrilling 5-minute race. See a video of it in action here, and learn more about Clifton Hill Niagara’s attractions at www.cliftonhill.com.